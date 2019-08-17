Husband Glynn Boyd: Nancy ‘dearest and most wonderful person in my life’

"My heart is shattered.The dearest and most wonderful person in my life is gone.Our Nancy was an amazing human being.I was so proud of her; first as an awesome mother of our three children, just incredible. She loved them so much. This is why this is so difficult to comprehend. And she was a true professional, a master of her craft.She had so much to give. So smart, so talented, she was my everything.. I just don’t know. I really don’t. No man, but God could’ve taken Nancy from my arms. I loved her and she loved me. We were best friends. I would trade places with her right now. I should’ve been on that plane. She was our road map, our compass, our guiding light. I’m lost without my wife. My faith tells me joy will come in the morning. My joy will come when I see Jesus and my Nancy Face to Face.