Heat Continues

Blazing hot weather continues as the weekend begins. Soaring to the middle and upper 90s this afternoon. Fortunately, humidity levels remain lower than last week, keeping heat index values in check; but still, it will feel as hot as 105. Rain chances increase Sunday as temperatures decrease to the lower 90s. A typical Summer time weather pattern next week with highs in the low to middle 90s along with a daily dose of hit and miss afternoon storms.