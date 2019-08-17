Flags and flamingos: Party pothole becomes mascot for Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You may have seen the Party Pothole on Broadway Avenue in Fondren. And even better, it’s about to be the Birthday Party Pothole.
The sinkhole in the road was ‘born’ about 22 months ago. Residents of the neighborhood said it started as a little indentation and by nightfall, it was a sinkhole. Nobody’s sure what day that was, but they know it’s coming up on its second birthday.
When they noticed the sinkhole growing, they decided to make the best of it.
“Actually the hole is about 10-12 feet deep and it’s shaped like an upside down funnel, and it’s just, it’s huge on the bottom,” said Irwin Casanova, who lives almost in front of the pothole.
For the last two years, Cassanova and down-the-street neighbor Russ Smith have kept what’s really more of a sinkhole than a pothole looking festive. At first Cassanova was sticking bamboo and branches in it to keep children and cars from falling in.
Then people started to put lights in the debris. Then folks got creative.
“We would make stops at the Dollar Tree and so forth to get decorations, holidays type decorations and we started decorating and it started catching on,” said Smith. “I think everyone’s looking forward to the holidays now.”
Helen Barnes has lived on the street since 1994 and she’s got a spot in her yard from where a tree fell and created a hole, just down the street from the party pothole. The city has ordered a part for a meter that goes there, and she’s been waiting for a month, she said.
Barnes said holes in the ground in their neighborhood are relatively new.
“This is something that has just started in the last three or four years with the infrastructure and the potholes everywhere,” she said.
Barnes has a yellow plastic man to slow the kids and the cars down before they fall in the hole in her yard, or the one down the street.
Meanwhile, if the party pothole is ever truly fixed, nobody’s sure how to feel about that.
“I have mixed feelings on it, but it’s a safety issue and that’s my concern,” said Cassanova.
Smith said he’ll miss it a little.
“It’s bittersweet, I guess. We’ll be glad when it’s not quite so bumpy, but it will be missed.”
