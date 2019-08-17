Broken elevator at senior living complex leaves man injured, residents say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to residents and visitors of a low-income elderly apartment complex, a tenant has been injured because the elevator has not been working for months.
Concerned citizens said those living on the upper floors of the Jackson Run Apartments are suffering and at risk.
"They said a bunch of things is gonna change. What it is I don't know," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
Jackson Run Apartments are a HUD subsidized complex for citizens 62 and older.
The woman said the elevator at the three-story facility stopped working in April.
“We had a resident fall on the stairway yesterday,” she said. “He’s in the hospital with a broken ankle.”
Most living at the complex are on fixed incomes and were too frightened to talk to the media about the problem, concerned they will be forced to leave the Shaw Road facility.
“Everybody here is afraid to be evicted,” said the 68-year-old. “They’ll find any little old nitty. That’s like me right now. If I get on the news, they know my voice. I don’t care."
Ward 4 Councilman De’Keither Stamps said his office has, once again, been contacted about problems at the apartment complex.
“We had a previous exchange with Housing and Urban Development and got some resolution last time,” said Stamps. “We will re-engage with officials at HUD, the Mayor’s office and the Jackson Run Corporation to take care of our seniors. Our seniors should not have to live in these conditions."
Friday, Jackson Run management said someone from their Ohio corporate office would have to contact us with a response about the elevator.
We also called the HUD offices in Jackson and are awaiting comment.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.