Women in medicine honored by the Mississippi State Medical Association

Fourteen women were honored during a celebration Thursday night in Jackson

Women in medicine honored
By Maggie Wade | August 15, 2019 at 10:57 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 10:57 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ground breakers in medicine were recognized Thursday night by the Mississippi State Medical Association.

14 women who are first in their field or first to lead in various medical roles were honored.

Dr. Helen Barnes receives award Thursday night in Jackson. (Source: WLBT)
Among them, Dr. Helen Barnes, the first African American board certified OB/GYN in Mississippi. Dr. Mary Currier the first woman to serve as State Epidemiologist and State Health Officer.

Also on the list Dr. Freda Bush and Dr. LouAnn Woodward the first Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Presenting the awards was the first African American woman selected as President of the American Medical Association, Dr. Patrice Harris.

14 women who are pioneers in the medical field were honored during ceremony. (Source: WLBT)
Dr. Harris said, “we know currently around 50 percent of medical school classes are made up of women. But we don’t have the same representation in leadership and so we have to be intentional in supporting women to aspire to leadership.”

Dr. Patrice Harris is the first African American woman to serve as president of the American Medical Association. (Source: WLBT)
Those who were honored say their work continues to encourage more women to choose careers in medicine and to work for better healthcare in Mississippi.

