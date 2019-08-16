Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are staring at a nice Friday night with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and no rain to worry about. The humidity returns in earnest Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs again reaching the upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel more like 105 degrees, but with only a slight chance for a shower. Expect a better chance for showers Sunday with highs in the lower 90s, due to more humidity and cloud cover as well. Most of next week looks warm, muggy and with a daily chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Calm wind tonight and southeast at 5mph Saturday. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise Saturday is 6:26am and the sunset is 7:43pm. The tropics are looking quiet as we head into the weekend.