State Street construction continues despite frustration from residents

“We’re going to see some progress on the south side of state street from Woodrow Wilson up to Fortification. We’re starting some resurfacing work there. Later on in the fall, on the Woodrow Wilson corridor within the next 19 months, you’ll see new pavement all the way from 55 to MLK, so that’s progress for this area. We’re very excited about that and looking forward to that work being completed,” Williams said.