Ridgeland breaks ground on new City Hall complex

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten plus years in the making, Ridgeland officials break ground on City Center... a 25 acre site that will soon be home to a thirty thousand square foot City Hall complex.
At a cost of $11.1 million, the project includes a privately funded Veterans Memorial Park.
Mayor Gene McGee says this is all part of a Master Plan first conceived in 2008, with no additional tax burden on residents.
“We look at quality commercial development along with quality residential development and blend those together so that way, our citizens don’t get burdened with additional taxes.”
The mayor tells 3 on your side the site could eventually be home a fine arts center, a new library, and even a Choctaw Indian Museum.
Out-parcels may be sold off for commercial development as well.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.