Ridgeland begins “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department announced on Facebook that they will start the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign Friday through September 2.
Ridgeland police is joining with agencies nationwide in this campaign that works to combat drug and alcohol impaired driving.
The Ridgeland police department cited the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and said 10,874 people die in drunk/drugged driving crashes. Of these 220 children 14 years old and younger were killed.
According to the National Highway Safety Administration, alcohol and drug consumption impairs thinking reasoning and coordination. The administration stated that a person driving with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.08% or greater is a danger to other drivers on the roadway. According to lab research and field studies, coordination and vision impairment can begin with as low as a 0.04% BAC.
