Quarterback battle continues at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Position battles and college football fall camps are synonymous, especially at quarterback. A little over two weeks away from the season opener against Bethune-Cookman in the SWAC/MEAC Challenge and Jackson St. still has no idea who will be starting under center.
However, steps were made in last Saturday’s scrimmage with incumbent starter Derrick Ponder and freshman-transfer Jalon Jones both separating themselves from the pack. JSU coach John Hendrick now hoping that one or the other makes his decision a little bit easier when the Tigers take the field for their second scrimmage this weekend.
“It’s just a battle of guys and we just got to make sure that if we have to play two we will play two,” said Hendrick. “It just depends on who steps up and who does the best job of leading our football team.”
As things stand right now, Ponder is getting the majority of the reps with the first-team in practice, but Jones has been subbed in for a few as well. But whomever ultimately wins the battle, the other will be supportive.
“There’s definitely a battle but we’re a good group of friends so it makes it fun,” Ponder said. “The stronger that quarterback room is the stronger whoever is playing will be, that just makes the team that much better."”
