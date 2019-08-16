KLLM donates football equipment trucks to Southern Miss and Ole Miss

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both Southern Miss and Ole Miss will be hauling their football equipment in style thanks to a local trucking company. KLLM unveiled two 18-wheelers wrapped in the collegiate logos and colors of both universities; ready for the next road trip.
President and CEO Jim Richards told us the company has been supplying a brand new truck to U.S.M. every year for the past 10-years to haul their equipment.
And he says there’s a reason Ole Miss is now on board.
Jim Richards said, “Our ownership has ties to both Southern Miss and Ole Miss as well as myself. I graduated from Southern Miss, but I have two sons that graduated at Ole Miss and we’re huge supporters of both universities.”
The big trucks are state-of-the-art Freightliners and Richards says his team works closely with both universities' marketing departments to do all the design work.
