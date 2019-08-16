Forest city pound and rescue group desperately working to get dogs adopted before they are euthanized

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - The Forest City pound will have to euthanize several dogs if forever families, or fosters are not found by Wednesday.
Dogs are continually dumped and picked up by animal control and taken to the pound every week and the city and shelters do their best to get them all adopted.
Animal breeding and cruelty laws are weak in the state of Mississippi. Advocates have tried to get the laws strengthened over the years, but overpopulation and abuse is still an ongoing issue.
Local rescue groups step up to help with this issue, trying to find foster homes and forever homes for the dogs before they are euthanized.
There are five pups in danger of being euthanized Wednesday.
The Mayor of Forest, Nancy Chambers appreciates all of the work the local pound and rescuers do to help the dogs in their community.
“The City of Forest Animal Control Office does an outstanding job. In addition to protecting the health of animals while in the shelter, every effort is made to provide foster or adoption opportunities for animals that enter the City of Forest animal shelter and to be sure that their well being is protected in the future. It is a pleasure to work with such caring people.”
If you can foster, or are interested in adopting please contact the Forest City Pound at (601) 469-2251.
The Forest pound also takes monetary donations for vet bills, dog food, blankets, and towels.
To donate to the vet bills for these dogs, please call Dr. Walker at the Forest Animal Hospital; 601-469-4362. You can donate by telling them you want to donate to the “Forest pound puppies”.
