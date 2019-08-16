First Alert Forecast: toasty Friday; humidity creeps back in through weekend

FRIDAY: High pressure will hold over the region through Friday – bringing lower humidity and bright sunshine. Lower humidity and plenty of sunshine will help to warm the air quickly, from the upper 60s and lower 70s early to the middle to upper 90s late.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Humidity levels will gradually increase again through the upcoming weekend – but not before start off seasonably muggy Saturday. Highs will top out in the middle 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. A disturbance will move over the region Sunday, helping to spark scattered storms by the afternoon hours. Highs will manage the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: By the start of the new work week, more storm chances will emerge as a few disturbances move across the area. Temperatures will also ease back to typical August levels to start off the new work and school week. Highs will top out generally in the lower 90s; lows in the lower 70s amid a daily chance for scattered showers and storms.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
