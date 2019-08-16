Family identifies 5-month-old baby boy who died at Brandon childcare facility

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the child who died in the hospital after being transported there from Crossgates Methodist Children’s Care on Tuesday morning has identified him as 5-month old Leif Everette Ming.
Ming is the son of Josh and Hannah Ming. Every month, Hannah would post photos on Facebook with the caption, “You are our greatest adventure.”
A statement given to WLBT by the family states, “The family just wants their privacy right now and needs time to grieve.”
The child’s death is remains under investigation by the Brandon Police Department, the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office, the Rankin County Coroner’s Office and Mississippi Department of Health.
A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon to say Crossgates Methodist Children’s Care has now had its infant care license suspended indefinitely pending the results of the investigation.
Leif’s obituary was written to commemorate the already joyful personality he had begun to develop.
“Leif was so dearly loved by everyone who knew him. The joy he brought to his loved ones will never be forgotten,” it states.
He enjoyed nursery rhymes, especially “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,” according to his family. He was also a big fan of bath time.
Leif’s obituary also states that he had a “big, infectious smile that warmed the hearts of everyone in the room.”
A memorial service is set for Saturday, but the family requests that only friends and family attend.
According to his obituary, “In just twenty weeks of life, Leif Everette Ming taught those closest to him about love.”
