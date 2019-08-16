Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for three teens last seen on Siwell Road

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Ja’Miya McNeal, 14-year-old Avonna Townsend and 17-year-old Trishana Whitehead, all of Jackson.
Fifteen-year-old Jamiya McNeal is described as a black female, five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Fourteen-year-old Avonna Townsend is described as a black female, five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing 116 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Seventeen-year-old Trishana Whitehead is described as a black female, five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.
All three teens were last seen in the 2000 block of Siwell Road. They may be traveling together in a silver 2013 Nissan Altima with Mississippi license plate HNJ8384. Their direction of travel is unknown.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ja’Miya McNeal, Avonna Townsend and/or Trishana Whitehead, you’re asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-665-7757.
