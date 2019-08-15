Vicksburg leaders seeking developers to revitalize Kuhn Memorial Hospital property

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Vicksburg needs your help to revitalize a site that sat abandoned for decades.
The city began seeking developers back in June to revitalize the Kuhn Memorial Hospital property. The mayor says time is winding down for developers interested to apply to take on the challenge.
“I think we need to do more than just put anything on that site,” said Mayor George Flaggs.
Mayor Flaggs says when Kuhn Memorial Hospital closed in 1989, the nearly 13-acre property eventually became an eyesore and problem spot.
It sits on one of the oldest streets in Vicksburg - Martin Luther King Blvd. The city then worked to take control of the property, remove the abandon building and redevelop it.
“It became so dilapidated, that we had to change gears and demolish it,” said Flaggs.
The building was demolished earlier this year. The state gave the city $460,000 in grants to pay for the work. Now it’s ready for developers to breathe new life into it.
“Usually, the last day or two is when people drop off packets, historically. It is blank slate and we are looking forward to developers for this property and turning this slate into a pretty picture,” said Community Development Director Jeff Richardson.
City leaders say developers from around the world are welcome to invest in revitalizing this site. They say the property has lots of potential.
“You can apply for the proposal from anywhere you want to, China, anywhere you want, Flaggs said. “Hopefully, we can get a proposal out there that will be revitalization for the area and that will enhance the area. It’ll be part of recreation, retail and housing if we can get that. It will be a win/win for the area.”
