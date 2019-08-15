Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not as humid tonight with lows near 70. Humidity starts to climb Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. It will feel more like 105 degrees in the afternoon and evening. Expect the same weather on Saturday. Things will change on Sunday and for much of next week. Mostly sunny skies, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 70s. The heat index Sunday and next week get above 100 degrees on most days, making it feel very uncomfortable. Northerly wind tonight at 5mph and northeasterly at the same speeds Friday. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 7:44pm.