SCAM ALERT: State official issues warning on scam calls involving high school spirit items

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is issuing a warning of an ongoing scam in the state.
A person claiming to be with Concepts, Inc. is contacting local businesses and citizens asking them to sponsor the local high school by purchasing spirit items such as footballs, rally rags, pep rally items, etc. These calls are coming from a 678 or 404 area code or 1-866-397-7330 and are often asking for sponsorships over $800.
“I am asking for the public’s help in prosecuting this scam artist. Anyone called by this number or who has sent money to this fraudulent company should contact our investigators immediately,” said Commissioner Brandon Presley.
If you have been contacted by someone with Concepts, Inc. asking to sponsor a local high school please contact Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722 or brandonpresley@psc.state.ms.us.
