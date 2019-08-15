Rodriguez taking young QB’s under his wing

Oxford, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time since the turn of the century, Rich Rodriguez is on a coaching staff, not leading one.
After serving as head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and most recently at Arizona, Rodriguez was hired as the Ole Miss offensive coordinator last December and brings his up-tempo offense into a quarterback room that was barely alive when he began coaching the Mountaineers back in 2001.
Of the Rebels’ four quarterbacks on scholarship, three are true freshmen, while the veteran of the group is redshirt freshman Matt Corral. So with the first scrimmage of fall camp in the books, Rodriguez saw some growing pains but knows it will pay off in the long run.
“Particularly with young guys you don’t want to sacrifice fundamentals,” Rodriguez said. “We’re going to keep going hard and go fast and our guys have done a pretty good job with it but we still got a ways to go.”
The Rebels open the 2019 season on August 31 at Memphis. Kick-off is set for 11 a.m.
