Pelahatchie volunteer fire department resolves gas card issue

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pelahatchie Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that there might be a delay in service because fuelman cards for the town had been cut off due to non-payment, something that is out of the control of the fire department’s administration.
“As most of you are aware we are an all volunteer department and with that said we operate on a thin budget,” the post read.
The issue has since been resolved, but the volunteer fire department is unsure for how long.
According to the post, there is a plan in motion in place in case something else happens.
“Your safety is utmost important and we the members of the Pelahatchie Volunteer Fire Department will make every effort possible to respond to your calls for help,” the volunteer department added.
