MDE releases statewide test scores; Clinton ranked among highest in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2018-19 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.
MAAP assesses student performance in English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics in grades 3-8, English II and Algebra.
According to the department, closer to half of the students met or exceeded expectations in each subject. ELA achievement increased from 33.6 percent to 41.6 percent of students scoring proficient or advanced. Students scoring proficient or advanced in mathematics jumped from 33 percent to 47.3 percent.
Mississippi’s plan for improving student achievement calls for at least 70% of all students to be proficient in ELA and mathematics by 2025.
Seven school districts ranked in the top 10 statewide for student proficiency in both ELA and mathematics: Booneville, Clinton, Enterprise, Ocean Springs, Oxford, Petal and Union County.
Eight districts ranked in the bottom 10 statewide for student proficiency in both ELA and mathematics: Amite County, Holmes County, Humphreys County, Jefferson County, Noxubee County, West Bolivar Consolidated, Wilkinson County, and Yazoo City. Humphreys County and Yazoo City school distrits became part of Mississippi’s first Achievement School District in 2019-20.
”Mississippi students are outpacing the nation in learning gains thanks to their hard work and the hard work of teachers, school staff, school leaders, and parents,” State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright said. “Education in Mississippi is part of our state’s success story.”
MAAP tests have five levels. Students scoring at Levels 4 and 5 are considered proficient or advanced in the subject.
Since MAAP was first administered in 2016, the number of districts with greater than 45 percent of students scoring proficient or advanced in ELA has more than tripled, and mathematics has quadrupled:
- 48 districts had greater than 45 percent of all students scoring Level 4 or 5 in ELA, compared to 40 in 2018, 22 in 2017 and 14 in 2016
- 62 districts had greater than 45 percent of all students scoring Level 4 or 5 in mathematics, compared to 52 in 2018, 32 in 2017 and 15 in 2016
Students made improvements in all tested subjects and grades since 2016. One-Year comparison of results, from 2017-18 to 2018-19, showed students made significant gains in 12 out of 14 subjects and grades.
Students scoring at Level 4 or 5, the proficient or advanced categories, have a thorough understanding of grade-level content and are on the right track to being ready for college-level coursework.
Students scoring at Level 3 demonstrate a general mastery of the knowledge and skills required for success in the grade or course, and they are approaching expectations for that grade or course. Students scoring a Level 1 or 2 need more assistance in learning the content and are in need of greater supports.
Achievement also increased on all four required high school tests, Algebra I, English II, U.S. History and Biology. Students must score at Level 3 or above to pass these tests.
“Statewide assessments ensure that children in every school are achieving the learning goals for each grade level,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “When students score proficient or advanced, parents can be assured their child’s school is providing a quality education that has prepared students to be successful in the next grade.”
To see a full list of test results by school district and grade, click here.
