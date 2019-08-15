Madison County schools without internet/phone service

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Internet and phone service is currently down at Madison County schools.
Schools affected are Madison Central, Madison Middle School, Madison Station Elementary, Mannsdale Elementary, Mannsdale Upper Elementary, and East Flora Elementary.
According to the school district, these schools are not able to receive calls or emails at this time.
Gene Wright, Director of Communications with Madison County School said the issue with internet and phone services being interrupted is a CSpire issue.
