Lower Delta flood victims on slow road to recovery

DELTA, Miss. (WLBT) - The slow recovery process has started for victims of flooding in the lower Mississippi Delta.
Homeowners who had several feet of water in their homes, are clearing out debris, and assessing the damage.
MEMA and FEMA representatives are still going door to door at Eagle Lake, assessing the damage.
They're working to get a dollar amount on what homeowners will have to replace in the flood.
Residents are hoping for a federal flood declaration, which will help them finance any type of repairs.
Many residents without flood insurance will have to come out of pocket to fix their homes.
Right now, they estimate 44 homes were destroyed and another 200 were damaged.
Eagle Lake Fire Chief Earl Wallace said, “That would mean possibly grant money for individual homeowners, maybe even business owners. They’ll be able to apply for SBA loans, whether you get the loan or not, that’s part of the process. Also the Public Assistance that will help the road department MDOT.”
There is one small light of hope for residents, though. Highway 465 was opened for traffic Thursday evening.
The main road in and out of Eagle Lake had been closed since February.
Commercial trucks are being prohibited, but that could be lifted by next week.
