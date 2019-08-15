Lawmakers approve bonds for Superdome renovation

“For several months, we have been working in partnership with the New Orleans Saints and the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District behind the scenes on several business matters, including discussions of improvements to the Superdome,” Edwards said. “The first major step happened today when the State Bond Commission approved financing for the LSED. I appreciate the Bond Commission’s support for this project, which I believe is necessary to keep the Superdome competitive for decades to come. The state has committed $90 million to this project, over the course of several years, and I am confident we will be able to meet this obligation.”