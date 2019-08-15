Lafayette County woman arrested in New Orleans for kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman who was fired from the University of Mississippi’s police department after being arrested for sexual battery of a minor is in trouble again for an incident involving a child.
Lafayette County deputies launched an investigation Aug. 11 after they say Nikki Thweatt went missing with a female juvenile. The investigation took deputies to New Orleans where they arrested Thweatt for kidnapping and touching a child for lustful purposes.
Thweatt was brought back to Lafayette County Wednesday and booked into the Lafayette Detention Center.
In June, Ole Miss fired Thweatt after her arrest for sexual battery of a minor. At the time, she was working as a campus police department dispatcher.
