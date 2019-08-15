First Alert Forecast: hot, not as humid Thursday

THURSDAY: Behind our front, expect a drop in humidity to take us through the latter half of the week. Amid mostly to partly sunny skies, expect highs to top out in the middle 90s. While hot, it will not be as oppressive as the earlier parts of the week. Feels like temperatures will still push near 105°, though with a limited opportunity of an afternoon storm.
FRIDAY: High pressure will hold over the region through Friday – bringing lower humidity and bright sunshine. Lower humidity and plenty of sunshine will help to warm the air quickly, from the upper 60s and lower 70s early to the middle to upper 90s late.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The heat will stay elevated again Saturday with highs pushing into the middle to upper 90s, though the humidity levels will not be off the charts like the early week has featured. By the end of the weekend and start of next week, storm chances will emerge as a few disturbances move across the area. Temperatures will also ease back to typical August levels to start off the new work and school week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
