Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to make campaign stop in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is coming to Mississippi Friday
The former Texas congressman will visit the Tiendita Anita Grocery Store & Distribution Center in Canton before heading to Forest to visit the Trinity Mission Center.
According to a press release from O’Rourke’s campaign, Beto will “offer the Jackson, Mississippi immigrant community support” following the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in nation’s history that resulted in the detainment of nearly 700 people suspected of being in the United States illegally.
This stop will mark O’Rourke’s return to the campaign trail following the tragic mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.
