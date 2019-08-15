Continental Tire presented with special award for energy-efficiency efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Continental Tire received special recognition Thursday morning for its training facility. The U.S. Green Building Council presented Continental with the LEED Silver plaque for the company’s efforts to promote energy-efficiency.
Many aspects of the facility including the building materials, the paint used at the facility, solar panels and more, have helped the company become energy-efficient.
Senior Staff Project Engineer Zach Morrow says, “It’s something that we really need to strive for here in Mississippi and we want to be leaders at the forefront of that.”
The facility isn’t only used for its new employees, current employees can undergo cross-training at the facility as well.
