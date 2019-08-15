Computer glitch shut down driver’s license stations across the state Wednesday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A computer glitch shut down driver’s license stations across the state for most of the day Wednesday.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says they had a “system outage.” They were able to resolve the problem just before 4 p.m.
Dozens of people went to the stations thinking they were open... only to find the doors locked. Others drove for over an hour... only to find out they were closed.
One man said he was trying to keep his trucker’s license valid.
“A CDL is about making a living, that’s a job related license, said Carney Byrd. "Everyone else getting licenses is job related too, they’re trying to go back and forth from here to work.”
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says their drivers license stations should be open for normal operating hours Thursday.
You may want to arrive early to avoid long lines.
