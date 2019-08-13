Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mostly sunny skies will be around for the coming days, but the chance for showers and intense humidity will return this weekend. For now, expect drier air, lower humidity and at least somewhat comfortable weather Thursday. A slight chance for showers Saturday will become a better chance for rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle and upper 90s for the next several days. Overnight lows will be in the 70s. North wind at 5mph tonight and northeast at 10mph Thursday. Average high is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:24am and the sunset is 7:45pm. The heat index is 105 to 110 over the coming weekend into next week, but for now it will be closer to 100 Thursday and Friday with lower humidity.