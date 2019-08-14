Vicksburg’s newest park to be dedicated Thursday

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, there will be a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for Vicksburg’s newest park.
This will take place at the corner of Washington and Grove Street.
The park will be called Washington Street Park. It is Vicksburg’s newest multi-use park located in historic Downtown Vicksburg.
The program will start at 6:00 p.m. with entertainment provided before and after the ribbon cutting ceremony.
At the center of this new park is a statue of an eagle that says “Flying Freedom”. It has the names of five people chosen by the Mayor who have made “giant contributions to Vicksburg and it’s progress”.
The five names listed on this statue are: Senator Grey Ferris, Mrs. Lee Willa Miller, Attorney Landy Teller, Mrs. Sharen Wilson, and Attorney James Winfield.
Vicksburg has spent about $200,000 to landscape this area for the park, as well as creating handicap-accessible walkways, a stage area, benches, electricity, water, and other amenities.
The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting ceremony.
