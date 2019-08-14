Suspect who wrecked stolen SUV and camper, led police on chase captured

The suspect was being chased by Reservoir police when he crashed on Hoy Road and Old Canton Rd.

Suspect who wrecked stolen SUV and camper, led police on chase captured
Suspect who wrecked stolen SUV and camper, led police on chase captured. Source: Madison Police Department
By Waverly McCarthy | August 14, 2019 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 11:11 AM

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man who stole an SUV and camper and led police on a chase has been captured one day later.

Madison police report 40-year-old Rodger Williams has been captured. He has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Charges from other agencies are pending.

Police say just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Williams was found walking in the Geneva Gardens subdivision very close to where he crashed the trailer.

READ MORE: Search continues for suspect who led police on chase and wrecked stolen SUV, camper

Williams was transported to the Madison Police Department where he was examined by Madison Fire Paramedics and Pafford EMS personnel. He was then transported to the Merit Health Center in Canton for possible injuries related to the crash and self-admitted drug use.

According to Kevin Newman with Madison police, the Reservoir Police Department began chasing the stolen camper that had been reported stolen out of Flowood Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m.

The suspect tried to turn east on Hoy Road and lost control. The trailer and vehicle flipped into a grassy area and parking lot and the driver got out and ran.

Manhunt underway in Madison; Source: WLBT
Manhunt underway in Madison; Source: WLBT
Manhunt underway in Madison; Source: WLBT
Manhunt underway in Madison; Source: WLBT

Captain Newman says there were no injuries or damage to third parties.

Madison PD, Reservoir PD, Madison County SO, Flowood PD, Metro One and Rankin SO were involved in the search of the area.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.