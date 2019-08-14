Suspect wanted for using fraudulent debit card at Ridgeland ATM

By Morgan Howard | August 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 12:32 PM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man caught on camera at a Ridgeland ATM.

He was using a fraudulent debit card to withdraw money from the ATM sometime in July.

If you recognize him, please call Central Mississippi CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or Detective Sergeant Brett Bertucci at the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

You can also email a tip to brett.bertucci@ridgelandms.org.

