Second arrest made in Jackson water theft investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made a second arrest in an ongoing investigation into the city’s water billing system.
Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Jones has been charged with grand larceny related to water theft.
Jones is accused of bypassing the meter. According to police, the illegal hookup has been in place over several years.
The City of Jackson is quietly cracking down on water theft and ridding its ranks of employees receiving free water.
A fraud unit is investigating bogus connections and tracking down thousands of dollars in losses.
On August 5, Jesse Jones Jr. was arrested and charged with grand larceny in this case.
Jones allegedly straight piped water to his Walker Avenue home for a number of years.
More arrests are expected.
