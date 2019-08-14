Mississippi Blood Services experiencing a severe decline in donations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Blood Services is once again experiencing a severe decline in donations.
“The outpouring of donors seen over the past two weeks has come to an abrupt stop,” read a press release sent by MBS Wednesday afternoon.
“As quickly as the units are donated and cleared, they are being sent out to the hospitals, leaving nothing on the shelves in the event of an emergency,” it continued.
MBS is currently several hundred units behind for the week and is urging all donors to donate as soon as possible.
Donors can visit the MBS website here or call 601-368-2673 to find a location near them.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.