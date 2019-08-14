Missing Jackson man last seen walking on Meadowbrook Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for Robert Vaughn.
Vaughn is described as a five-feet-11-inches black man, weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen walking down Meadowbrook Road around 9 a.m. on Friday, August 9, wearing a white tee shirt, brown pants and black boots.
Police say he is known to suffer from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Vaughn is asked to contact Detective Sharon Jordan of the JPD Special Victims Unit at 601-960-1210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.