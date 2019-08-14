MCEC Families First for Mississippi hosting food drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Community Education Center/Families First for MS is hosting a food drive for the month of August to help those in need.
The “Fill the Pantry” food drive runs through August. You can drop them off at their center at 750 N. State Street in Jackson.
All canned goods are welcome including (but not limited to):
- Canned meats
- Peanut butter
- Rice
-Potatoes
-Canned beans
- Canned fruit
- Canned vegetables
- Cornmeal, flour, sugar
- Soups and stews
- Pasta
-Whole grain/low sugar cereals
- Dried beans
The organization is reaching out to the community to help them fill brown bags with food items including canned goods, dried beans, rice, potatoes, pasta, soup and sugar.
If you or your organization would like bags dropped off contact Travis Williams at (601) 366-6405 or twilliams@mscec.org
