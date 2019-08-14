House goes up in flames in Rankin County

The home was built in the 1930′s.

Firefighters say leaves were set on fire, the flames got out of control and then spread to the house.
By Maggie Wade | August 13, 2019 at 9:16 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 9:16 PM

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A house built in the 1930′s went up in flames in Rankin County on Tuesday.

The house on Thurman Road caught fire around 10:30 Tuesday morning. (Source: WLBT)
Emergency crews received a call around 10:30 about a house fire on Thurman Road. Rankin County Emergency officials say the house had been abandoned for at least two years and had no power.

Officials with the Rankin County Emergency Operations Center say clean up work was going on around the house. Laves were set on fire and the flames got out of control. The fire spread to the home, destroying it.

The house was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. (Source: WLBT)
Firefighters worked to make sure the flames did not make it to the wood line.

No one was injured.

