GoFundMe set to raise thousands in honor of Ally Kostial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends of former Ole Miss student, Ally Kostial are gathering together Tuesday night to raise money in honor of Kostial after she was murdered in July of 2019.
Ole Miss students have set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $150,000 in hopes to dedicate the new mind, body and soul yoga studio in Kostial’s name. In case the money is not raised organizers have a second plan to create a memorial flower garden.
Kostial was allegedly murdered by a former classmate, 22-year-old, Brandon Theesfeld. Preliminary autopsy reports show Kostial suffered from multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and stomach area. Police found her body near Sardis Lake in late July.
At this time, Theesfeld is still being held in Lafayette County Jail. His lawyer has not yet filed a motion for bond.
A grand jury is set to hear the case at the end of August.
