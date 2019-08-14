Future camp for special needs children burglarized in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including a generator and an ATV, were taken from the Camp Kamassa construction site Monday night.
The area stretches over 300 acres, according to Tanya Mohawk, the camp’s director of development. She said that the workers gave her a call Tuesday morning to report the stolen items.
“This has hurt kids and adults in Mississippi with special needs because Camp Kamassa is theirs being built for them,” said Mohawk.
Mohawk said the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department was able to retrieve the ATV that was hidden nearby.
Despite the missing tools, she says these military service members will still get the job done. They come from all over the country to build the whole camp for free.
“It provides training, deployment training for these military service members to prepare them for out of country deployments,” Mohawk said. “This is a determined project. We’ve had a lot of help from a lot of people and it’s very discouraging and disheartening but it won’t set us back."
Due to the value of the equipment stolen, this is considered a felony offense.
