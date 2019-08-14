First Alert Forecast: humidity drop to come behind Wednesday front

WEDNESDAY: A front will slip southward into central Mississippi – kicking up a better chance for scattered showers and storms by the afternoon hours. While we won’t see a big drop in temperatures, humidity levels will begin to level off through the latter half of the day. Expect highs to still top out in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Storms will generally fizzle after sunset.
THURSDAY: Behind our front, expect a drop in humidity to take us through the latter half of the week. Amid mostly to partly sunny skies, expect highs to top out in the middle 90s. While hot, it will not be as oppressive as the earlier parts of the week. Feels like temperatures will still push near 105°, though with a limited opportunity of an afternoon storm.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge will continue to win out through the latter half of the work week. The heat will crank up yet again with highs pushing into the middle to upper 90s, though the humidity levels will not be off the charts like the early week has featured. By the end of the weekend and start of next week, a few more storm chances will emerge as a few disturbances move across the area.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
