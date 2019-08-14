Faulkner bringing different approach to USM offense

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A new point view is breathing new life into the Southern Miss offense.
After ranking at or near the bottom of Conference-USA in many offensive categories, the Golden Eagles tabbed Buster Faulkner to turn things around, hiring him as the new offensive coordinator last February. Now into the second week of fall camp, Faulkner’s up-tempo playbook is almost completely installed.
“I feel like everybody is pretty comfortable with it,” junior quarterback Jack Abraham said of his fourth different offense in as many years of his college career. “We’ve had a lot of reps through spring ball and fall camp and everyone seems to be getting the hang of it.”
Abraham believes that Faulkner’s play calling fits right in with his abilities as a quarterback, as does sophomore Tate Whatley. Whoever will feature under center this season for the Golden Eagles will lead an offense that, last season, finished 12th in the conference in total plays run. It’s a number that Faulkner plans on surpassing in 2019, but not just for the sake of doing it.
“We want to be able to play fast at times, but if we have to slow it, we’ll slow it down,” said Faulkner. “It’s about controlling the tempo.”
Southern Miss opens the season on August 31 when it hosts Alcorn St.
