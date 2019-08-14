City of Ridgeland to break ground on new City Hall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Ridgeland announced they will be breaking ground on their new City Hall building on August 16th at 10:30 a.m.
The building is 30,000 square feet and is the first building that will be a part of the New City Center on the corner of Hwy 51 and School St.
The master plan which includes the New City Hall was developed and approved in 2008. “It is exciting to be breaking ground for the New City Hall,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “This is a fulfillment of the City of Ridgeland’s Master Plan and will provide better service to our citizens and guests of the city for many years to come and this project is being built without any increase in taxes.”
The public is invited to visit on Friday to learn more about the New City Hall.
There will be renderings of the new building and the public will hear from the Mayor, the architects and others who will be working on this project.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.