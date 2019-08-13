22-year-old Meridian man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

22-year-old Christopher Edward Scrimpshire pleaded guilty to possessing child porn; Source: Mississippi AG
By Howard Ballou | August 13, 2019 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 3:48 PM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Meridian man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, Attorney General Jim Hood announced.

County Circuit Court Judge Charles Wright sentenced 22-year-old Christopher Edward Scrimpshire on one count of child exploitation Monday. Judge Wright sentenced him to 20 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years to serve and five years on supervised probation. Scrimpshire must also pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Fund, $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund, a suspended $50,000 fine, register as a sex offender and he must forfeit all rights to property seized during the prosecution of this case.

To date, 173 people have been convicted of child exploitation crimes by General Hood’s ICAC Task Force.

