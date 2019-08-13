22-year-old Meridian man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

County Circuit Court Judge Charles Wright sentenced 22-year-old Christopher Edward Scrimpshire on one count of child exploitation Monday. Judge Wright sentenced him to 20 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years to serve and five years on supervised probation. Scrimpshire must also pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Fund, $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund, a suspended $50,000 fine, register as a sex offender and he must forfeit all rights to property seized during the prosecution of this case.