VIDEO: Runaway donkey interrupts morning commute in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A donkey was captured after leading officers on a chase in Pearl Tuesday morning.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department was slowing down traffic on Hwy 468 due to a donkey that was on the loose.
The donkey had escaped from a nearby property and was enjoying his freedom along the highway.
After enjoying some “greener” grass in front of Happy Nutrition in Pearl, he headed into the woods.
Officers helped the owner catch the donkey with a lead rope and he was safely returned home after his adventure.
