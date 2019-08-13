Two injured after crash with school bus in Utica

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are injured after a crash with a school bus in Hinds County.
The crash happened between the school bus and a car near the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Broadwater Road in Utica.
According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the two that were injured were in the car at the time of the crash. No children were on the bus at the time. The bus driver was not injured.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is working the scene.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
