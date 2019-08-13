Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are possible this evening, but most will die off before midnight. After excessive heat and humidity lasting through this evening, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler tomorrow. However, it will mainly be due to an increase in showers and thunderstorms, making it more humid. After tomorrow, high pressure will build in again, resulting in very hot temperatures for this weekend, which may put us back in the same boat as we are now. Every day will be partly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 90s and the temperature and humidity will make it feel more like 105 to 110 degrees. Outside of Wednesday’s chance of showers, the chance for rain thereafter will only be isolated. Calm wind tonight and north at 10mph Wednesday. Average high is 92 and the average low is 71 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:24am and the sunset is 7:46pm.