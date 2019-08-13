State Auditor uncovers “alarming business practices” within Hinds County School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Auditor calls some of his findings alarming after looking into the books at Hinds County School District. It comes as they start back school district compliance audits around the state. Now, an investigative team looking into part of what they discovered in Hinds County.
Almost $50,000 of improper spending came from the district’s Chief Financial Officer/Assistant Superintendent. The individual isn’t named in the State Auditor’s report, but the district website lists Earl Burke as holding that position.
“What we found is that that individual had signed off on expenditures that benefited himself and did so without the proper approval,” said Auditor Shad White.
Some of those examples include a $33,000 “car allowance contract” in the amount of $6,000 annually that’s been paid since 2014 without board approval. The individual also purchased nearly $2,000 in gas for his personal vehicle.
“Ultimately, that is something that shortchanges teachers," noted White. "It shortchanges the students in the district. It shortchanges the tax payers.”
We asked Auditor White what has to happen to cross the line into an investigation.
“If money has been spent improperly," White started to explain. "Meaning it was supposed to be spent on bucket A but it was instead spent on bucket B. If money has been spent in that way and it benefited someone personally and they benefited themselves knowingly, then you’re moving into the world where you have potential criminal liability.”
Other problems found include the district spending nearly $2 million on iPads and MacBooks without a competitive bidding process and not keeping proper checks on bank accounts of credit cards within the district.
Hinds County School District says it will be taking steps such as revising district fiscal policies and conducting financial training with all district and school staff.
The Hinds County School District released the following statement after the audit was released:
