Overnight repairs to close Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 South

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Lakeland Drive ramp to Interstate 55 south will close overnight starting Tuesday, Aug. 13 until Sunday, Aug. 18, as crews make bridge repairs. The ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the ramp closure is necessary to allow crews to make bridge repairs. The repairs are being done overnight to limit the traffic impact.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when highway workers are present.
