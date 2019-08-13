Two Madison schools on lock down; manhunt underway

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway in Madison for a man who stole then wrecked an SUV and camper.
According to the schools, both Madison Avenue Lower Elementary and Upper are on lockdown right now.
The suspect was being chased by Reservoir police when he crashed on Hoy Road and Old Canton Rd.
According to Kevin Newman with Madison police, the Reservoir Police Department began chasing the stolen camper that had been reported stolen out of Flowood this morning around 9:45 a.m.
They proceeded north on Old Canton Road and into Madison.
The suspect tried to turn east on Hoy Road and lost control. The trailer and vehicle flipped into a grassy area and parking lot and the driver got out and ran.
Captain Newman says there were no injuries or damage to third parties.
The suspect is described as a white male, early 30s, short blond hair and possible beard, wearing a long light blue t-shirt and black or dark blue shorts with possibly only one shoe or barefooted.
Officers are actively searching a wooded area near where the vehicle stopped.
Madison PD, Reservoir PD, Madison County SO, Flowood PD, Metro One and Rankin SO are involved in the search of the area.
Anyone seeing a person matching this description in this area is asked to call the Madison Police Department at (601) 856-6111.
